By Noel Randewich
| SAN MATEO, Calif.
SAN MATEO, Calif. May 17 Intel Corp's
Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich mingled with electronics
buffs at Silicon Valley's annual maker mecca on Saturday as the
chipmaker looks to amateur inventors to inspire a new wave of
smart clothing.
With sales of smartphones losing steam, technology companies
including Intel believe that wearable computing devices - a
still undefined category including smart watches, fitness
trackers and Google Glass - could become a major trend in
personal computing.
But smartwatches and fitness bands launched by Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and other tech companies in the
past year have yet to really take off.
At the Maker Faire in San Mateo, California, Krzanich told
Reuters that successful smart clothes will come from individual
inventors focused on their own needs.
"The trick to making the perfect wearable is going to be
when you figure out what problems you're trying to solve, and I
don't think you're going to be able to build a wearable that
does it all for everyone," he said.
"Who better to design the next athletic wearable than an
athlete," added Krzanich.
Thousands of people attended the open-air event, which gives
hobbyists and their families a chance to socialize and check out
other people's projects. Among the most popular attractions were
demonstrations of flying drones, voice-activated robots and a
giant metal octopus shooting fire from its tentacles.
Krzanich is a weekend tinkerer in his own right and just
finished restoring a 1974 Land Cruiser.
Intel is not the only technology company to look to the
growing maker movement for inspiration but it has been among the
most aggressive.
Intel, ARM Holdings, Atmel and other
chipmakers all have exhibitions at the weekend event to make
sure that hobbyists are up to speed on their latest components.
""These are the future engineers, the future scientists, the
guys who will be inventing the next companies that create great
products, whether it's the next Google or Apple. We want them to
be aware of Intel technology," Krzanich said.
Intel has set aside over $1 million in awards for contests
for people to pitch ideas for wearable gadgets made with Intel
technology.
Even if Intel becomes a major supplier of chips for wearable
and mobile devices, it is unclear whether that business could
make up for the slowdown in the PC industry, which Intel has
dominated for four decades. Intel has also lagged far behind
Qualcomm in smartphones.
But the push into wearables is a major prong in Krzanich's
goal to see Intel's chips used across a range of new markets.
Last year, Intel launched Galileo, the chipmaker's version
of the Arduino microcontroller board widely used by hobbyists as
the brains in everything from robots to electronic cocktail
mixers.
