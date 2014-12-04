BEIJING Dec 4 Intel Corp will invest
$1.6 billion to upgrade its factory in the city of Chengdu in
western China, the latest sign of how the chipmaker is deepening
ties in a market that is proving increasingly troublesome for
some U.S. technology peers.
As part of the upgrade, Intel said in a statement on
Thursday it would bring its most advanced chip-testing
technology to China. In exchange it will receive local and
regional government support for construction.
"Deploying our newest advanced testing technology in China
shows our commitment to innovating jointly with China," Intel
executive vice president William Holt said in the statement.
"The fully upgraded Chengdu plant will help the Chinese
semiconductor industry and boost regional economic growth."
The announcement comes three months after Intel purchased a
minority stake in a government-controlled semiconductor company
to jointly design and distribute mobile chips, an industry that
China considers to be of strategic importance.
Intel's fortunes in China contrast with the travails of its
rival, Qualcomm Inc, which is expected to announce in
the coming days a potentially record-breaking settlement with
Chinese antitrust regulators.
China's investigation into San Diego-based Qualcomm, as well
as a spate of recent probes against firms including Microsoft
Corp, have prompted an outcry from foreign business lobbies.
They say the Chinese government is increasingly adopting
strong-arm tactics to yield technology-sharing or other
arrangements beneficial to domestic industry.
The government, meanwhile, has defended its regulatory
scrutiny as even-handed. It has pointed to a history of Qualcomm
and Microsoft facing similar antitrust probes in Western
countries.
Analysts say there is a broad recognition that foreign
companies must do more to stay in China's good graces.
"Intel's taking the approach that's appreciated by the
Chinese government," Nomura analyst Leping Huang said. "These
days if you want to make money in China, you have to invest in
China."
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)