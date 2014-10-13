BEIJING/SAN FRANCISCO Oct 14 Intel's investment
of up to $1.5 billion in two fast-growing Chinese mobile
chipmakers has effectively aligned the U.S. giant with a third
party - a Beijing government intent on producing a viable
domestic challenger to the likes of Qualcomm and Samsung.
For more than a decade, China has targeted semiconductor
design and manufacture as a major focus of its industrial
policy. Activity has picked up markedly over the past year with
a spate of cross-border mergers and cooperation deals.
"We've entered an inflection point where government policy
has started to work - it's started to help the local
semiconductor industry," said Nomura analyst Leping Huang.
The deal hashed out by Intel Corp Chief Executive
Brian Krzanich over 24 hours in Beijing in early August extends
Intel's beachhead in China, the biggest battleground in the
smartphone industry, and boosts the company's years-long effort
to catch up to leading mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.
A key visit during the trip was to Yang Xueshan, the deputy
chief of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
(MIIT), who gave his blessing for the deal.
The agreement, unveiled on Sept. 26, gives Intel a 20
percent stake in Spreadtrum Communications and RDA
Microelectronics through shares in a Tsinghua University holding
company, with the aim of jointly developing and marketing
smartphone chips.
China is the world's largest consumer and manufacturer of
smartphones yet relies heavily on imported chips - particularly
the processors that power the latest devices - made by San
Diego-based Qualcomm, South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co
, or MediaTek Inc of Taiwan.
China's ramped-up activity also arrives on the heels of
revelations about the U.S. surveillance programme PRISM, which
has prompted Beijing to undertake a slew of actions to enhance
the security of its information technology industry.
For Intel, the world's leading manufacturer of chips for
personal computers, the Tsinghua deal offers an additional path
into the world's biggest chip market after it was slow to
recognize the mobile revolution and design new processors for
smartphones and tablets.
NATIONAL TARGETS
The China Semiconductor Industry Association estimates that
revenue from China's chip industry reached 251 billion
yuan($40.98 billion) in 2013, while domestic demand for chips
amounted to 917 billion yuan, representing more than half of
global semiconductor consumption.
Deng Zhonghan, a member of the Chinese Academy of
Engineering and National People's Congress, said in March that
China's $210 billion worth of annual chip imports exceeds the
value of the country's entire yearly petroleum imports.
In June, the State Council offered the country's most
comprehensive guidelines for the development of the
semiconductor industry, outlining specific revenue targets for
2015 and 2020, with chip revenue set to grow at a better-than 20
percent annual clip, to reach 350 billion yuan by 2020.
An important part of Beijing's effort, analysts and industry
insiders say, was consolidation of Spreadtrum and RDA, two
companies formerly trading independently on Nasdaq.
The two companies were acquired a year ago for $1.7 billion
and $900 million respectively by Tsinghua Unigroup,
government-affiliated private equity group controlled by
Tsinghua University in Beijing.
As part of its recent deal, which is expected to close early
next year, Intel and Unigroup will form a new holding company
that contains Spreadtrum and RDA.
Beijing wants the Unigroup companies to become competitive
with Taiwan's MediaTek within five years and overtake Qualcomm
within 10 years, according to a person familiar with Unigroup.
TRUE PARTNERS
Since taking over in 2013, Krzanich has aggressively
positioned Intel to catch up with Qualcomm, the leading mobile
chipset maker.
A central part of that strategy is China, where consumers
are snapping up low-end smartphones made with low-cost chips
from local suppliers like Spreadtrum and MediaTek.
Intel started investing in local operations 20 years ago,
and presently operates factories across the country for
manufacturing, assembling and testing microprocessors. Intel
also has research and development operations in Beijing,
Shanghai and Shenzhen.
In May, Intel said it reached an agreement with Fuzhou-based
Rockchip to produce chips for tablets based on Intel's
architecture.
"With China, what they want is for you to be a true
partner," Krzanich told reporters in September. "We go in and we
partner, we build factories, we build R&D and we help local
companies."
Intel's deal with Tsinghua Unigroup comes three months after
Qualcomm agreed to partner with Shanghai-based Semiconductor
Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), China's largest
foundry, to produce some of Qualcomm's smartphone chips.
As part of the agreement, Qualcomm will help SMIC implement
its first high-end 28 nanometre manufacturing technology.
It also coincides with a year-long Chinese anti-monopoly
investigation into Qualcomm. Critics say the probe unfairly
targets foreign companies in order to help domestic companies,
which Chinese authorities flatly deny.
Krzanich first discussed ways to collaborate with the
Chinese firms during a visit to Tsinghua University in April,
where he and Intel China head Yang Xu met Tsinghua Holding's Xu
Jinhong, Unigroup's Zhou Weiguo, Spreadtrum founder Li Liyou,
who is also a Tsinghua University alumnus.
He made a second trip to Beijing, the whirlwind visit in
August, after which the deal fell into place.
"Tsinghua University is an important driving force for the
development of national science and technology, and Tsinghua
Holdings is a key part of that effort," Tsinghua Holdings Chief
Executive Xu Jinhong told Reuters by email.
Xu characterized the Intel investment as "a new model for
cooperation between Chinese and U.S. companies in the chip
industry."
Analysts say that Intel's deal will give the Santa
Clara-based company a moderate boost by gaining a partner with
strong relationships with local phone manufacturers.
The deal should also give Intel enough protection of its
intellectual property through licensing arrangements and other
conditions, said Scott Kennedy, director of the Research Centre
for Chinese Politics and Business at Indiana University.
"There's potential benefits for everyone," Kennedy said.
