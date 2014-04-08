Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia
ISTANBUL Turkey has blocked online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, the telecommunications watchdog said on Saturday, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.
SAN FRANCISCO Chipmaker Intel (INTC.O), struggling with a shrinking personal computer market, is shutting its assembly and test operation in Costa Rica and eliminating 1,500 jobs, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
"It's being closed and consolidated into our other operations throughout the world," spokesman Chuck Mulloy said of the assembly/test operations in Costa Rica.
Intel will continue to employ around 1,000 people in Costa Rica, Mulloy said.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler)
ISTANBUL Turkey has blocked online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, the telecommunications watchdog said on Saturday, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.
SYDNEY Alphabet Inc's Google said it will challenge amended tax assessments issued by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), which is trying to claw back billions of dollars from multinational corporations citing unpaid taxes.