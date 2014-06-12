* Intel accused in 2009 of trying to thwart rival AMD
* Intel declines to say if it will go to Europe's top court
(Recasts; adds Intel, lawyer, BEUC comments)
By Foo Yun Chee
LUXEMBOURG, June 12 U.S. chipmaker Intel
lost on Thursday its challenge against a record 1.06
billion euro ($1.44 billion) European Union fine handed down
five years ago, as Europe's second highest court said regulators
did not act too harshly.
The European Commission in its 2009 decision said Intel
tried to thwart rival Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by
giving rebates to PC makers Dell, Hewlett-Packard Co,
NEC and Lenovo for buying most of their
computer chips from Intel.
The EU competition authority said Intel also paid German
retail chain Media Saturn Holding to stock only computers with
its chips.
Judges at the Luxembourg-based General Court said on
Thursday they backed the Commission's decision.
"The Commission demonstrated to the requisite legal standard
that Intel attempted to conceal the anti-competitive nature of
its practices and implemented a long term comprehensive strategy
to foreclose AMD from the strategically most important sales
channels," the court said in a near 300-page decision.
Judges said the EU watchdog had not been heavy-handed with
the level of the fine, equal to 4.15 percent of Intel's 2008
turnover, versus a possible maximum of 10 percent. While
Commission penalties rarely hit the top figure, the rising level
of fines is a source of worry for many companies.
"The General Court considers that none of the arguments
raised by Intel supports the conclusion that the fine imposed is
disproportionate. On the contrary, it must be considered that
that fine is appropriate in the light of the facts of the case,"
judges said.
Intel, which can take its case further to the Court of
Justice of the European Union but only on points of law,
declined to say whether it would do so.
"We are very disappointed about the decision. It's a complex
case which is reflected in the decision. We will begin
evaluating the decision," Intel spokeswoman Sophie Jacobs said.
BETTER OUT OF COURT?
The Commission welcomed the ruling, as did consumers'
lobbying group BEUC.
"When large companies abuse their dominance of the market,
it causes direct harm to consumers. The court's ruling issued a
strong reminder that such behaviour is illegal and
unacceptable," said BEUC director-general Monique Goyens.
The court's judgement suggests companies would be better off
settling antitrust charges instead of fighting them, said
Martina Maier, a partner at law firm McDermott Will & Emery.
"Companies under investigation by the Commission should not
count on winning in court with the argument that the Commission
would not have properly assessed the economic effects of an
abuse of dominance," she said.
"This might well lead to a supplementary incentive for a
company under investigation for an alleged abuse of dominance to
settle with the Commission or to offer commitments in order to
motivate the Commission to end its investigation."
Samsung recently settled EU charges while Google
has also clinched a deal with the Commission.
The case is T-286/09, Intel vs Commission.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)