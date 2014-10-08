BRIEF-First Busey reports Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.41 excluding items
WASHINGTON Oct 8 A subsidiary of Intel Corp will pay $750,000 to settle charges that it sold encryption software products to certain foreign government customers as well as to prohibited organizations in China without the required licenses, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Susan Heavey)
WASHINGTON, April 25 Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on Tuesday said the top U.S. telecommunications regulator will launch a "comprehensive review" of regulations that restrict consolidation among media companies, potentially opening the door to a new wave of deals among broadcasters and newspapers.