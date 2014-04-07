SAN FRANCISCO Chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O) said on Monday it was adjusting its financial reporting structure to better reflect its focus on two key areas: mobile and the growing field of linking up electronic devices.

Beginning with its first-quarter report, due on April 15, Intel said it will provide revenues from its recently created Internet of Things Group, which focuses on the emerging trend of connecting everything from bathroom scales to skyscraper ventilation systems via the Internet, and a new Mobile and Communications segment.

Revenue from Intel's phone and tablet chip businesses was previously included under the Other Intel Architecture segment.

In addition, results from the gateway and set-top box business will be included as part of the PC Client Group instead of Other Intel Architecture, Intel said in a statement. The Data Center segment will include communications infrastructure results, which also previously were included under Other Intel Architecture.

The Internet of Things Group, created late last year, combined Intel's business focused on chips for commercial and industrial devices with its Wind River subsidiary, which sells software for commercial and industrial devices.

The PC Client Group, which accounts for the biggest chunk of Intel's revenue, will now include results from the gateway and set-top box business.

Intel's first-quarter report next week will include retrospective results for the updated business segments.

