(Corrects to show second quarter ends at end of June, not July, in fourth paragraph)

By Noel Randewich

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 Chipmaker Intel Corp on Thursday raised its outlook for the second quarter and the full year, citing stronger-than-expected demand for personal computers used by businesses.

Intel said it now expects second-quarter revenue of $13.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Intel had previously forecast revenue of $13 billion, plus or minus $500 million.

The chipmaker said it expects "some" revenue growth for the full year, compared with its previous forecast of flat revenue.

It also raised the mid-point of its gross margin forecast range for the second quarter, which ends at the end of June, by 1 point to 64 percent.

Shares of Intel rose 3.0 percent in extended trade after closing up 0.11 percent at $27.96 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)