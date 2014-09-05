SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 Chipmaker Intel Corp
on Friday said it would work with watches and fashion
accessory retailer Fossil Group to develop wearable
computing devices.
The collaboration comes as Intel tries to expand beyond the
personal computer industry into new markets, including tablets
and a growing wave of "smart" watches and other
Internet-connected garments.
As well as cooperating on technology-oriented fashion
products, Fossil will help Intel's venture capital arm look for
investments to accelerate innovation in wearable computing,
Intel said in a statement.
Intel has also been working with design company Opening
Ceremony to launch a fashion bracelet with semi-precious gems,
communications features and wireless charging.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Dan Grebler)