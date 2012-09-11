By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 Intel Corp
showed off hybrid tablets and ultrabook laptops with voice and
gesture interfaces along with an upcoming low-power chip in a
bid to convince Wall Street that a slump in the personal
computer industry is only temporary.
At the annual Intel Developer Forum in San Francisco, the
company demonstrated sleek "ultrabook" laptops with improved
gesture- and voice-recognition technology, similar to features
already found on some smartphones.
Intel's upcoming processor, code-named Haswell and due to
appear in a crop of laptops during next year's holiday season,
will improve on computing and graphics features and is targeted
to reduce electricity consumption from 17 watts to 10 watts,
according to the company.
"It was designed with mobility in mind ... from sleek
tablets to ultrabooks to high-performing desktops," said David
Perlmutter, general manager of Intel's Architecture Group.
For Intel, showing off its most recent innovations at the
forum this week is key to convincing investors and hardware
developers that the PC industry remains innovative and still has
a future.
Perlmutter pointed to tablets with extendable screens and
laptops with removable keyboards as devices that he said might
catch on with the upcoming release of Microsoft Corp's
Windows 8, which will feature touch capability.
The top chipmaker cut its third-quarter revenue estimate
more than expected on Friday due to a decline in demand for its
chips as customers reduce inventories and businesses buy fewer
PCs.
Intel's processors are used in 80 percent of the world's
PCs, but the Santa Clara, California, company has been slow to
adapt its chips for smartphones and tablets. It now trails
Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, which design their chips with power-efficient
technology licensed from ARM Holdings Plc.
Shares of Intel were up 1.4 percent at $23.58 in afternoon
trading.