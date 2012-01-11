Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
Software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Motorola Mobility Inc (MMI.N) have agreed to enter into a partnership in which the mobile phone maker would use Intel's Atom processors in its products.
The multi-year, multi-device collaboration covers Motorola Mobility's smartphones and tablets, the companies said.
Motorola expects to begin shipping Intel-based smartphones in the second half of the year.
In a separate statement, Intel said it has entered into a deal with Hong Kong-based Lenovo Group <0992.HK), to embed its Atom processors in Lenovo's K800 smartphone, which is expected to launch in China in the second quarter of 2012.
General Electric Co's incoming chief executive said he will conduct a swift review of the conglomerate's business portfolio with "no constraint," but signalled no major changes as the company sticks with its strategy of selling software-related services across its many divisions.