An Intel logo is seen at the company's offices in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias/Files

Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Motorola Mobility Inc (MMI.N) have agreed to enter into a partnership in which the mobile phone maker would use Intel's Atom processors in its products.

The multi-year, multi-device collaboration covers Motorola Mobility's smartphones and tablets, the companies said.

Motorola expects to begin shipping Intel-based smartphones in the second half of the year.

In a separate statement, Intel said it has entered into a deal with Hong Kong-based Lenovo Group <0992.HK), to embed its Atom processors in Lenovo's K800 smartphone, which is expected to launch in China in the second quarter of 2012.

(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)