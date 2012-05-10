* CEO says enterprise tech spending in line with
expectations
* Talks up ultrabooks, smarpthones
* Investors eye languid PC sales
* CFO sees gross margins staying high
By Noel Randewich
SANTA CLARA, California, May 10 Intel Corp
Chief Executive Paul Otellini said that he was not
seeing unexpected weakness in enterprise technology spending
that Cisco Systems Inc CEO John Chambers cited when he
forecast quarterly earnings below estimates.
"This quarter is playing out as we thought. The enterprise
is good, it's not fantastic, so we don't see a change in that,"
Otellini said in answer to a question at Intel's annual investor
day on Thursday.
Shares of Cisco, which relies on government and corporate
spending on Internet gear, dropped more than 10 percent on
Thursday, a day after the company released its financial
results.
"I think John's comments were focused on Europe in
particular. We haven't seen any change in Europe demand on the
enterprise side," Otellini said.
Much of the presentations by Otellini and other Intel
executives showcased the chipmaker's long-awaited push into
smartphones as well as ultra-thin laptops. Intel offered little
new hope to investors concerned about languid PC sales.
Otellini also forecast that Intel, with its deep pockets,
would survive as one of a handful of leading-edge chip
manufacturers as the sector moves toward larger and costlier
factories.
With the industry preparing to increase the size of the
silicon wafers it uses, letting manufacturers fit more chips on
each, future leading-edge factories will cost more than $10
billion each to build, compared with about $5 billion now,
Otellini said.
Intel, Samsung Electronics and contract
manufacturer TSMC will be among the few companies able
to build those larger factories and keep them working full time,
experts have said.
Reflecting higher costs in cutting-edge chip manufacturing,
Intel is boosting its capital spending this year to $12.5
billion from about $10.8 billion in 2011.
"When you see a capex of ten or twelve billion you say, 'Oh
my god.' But you forget that our (annual) revenue is approaching
$60 billion," Otellini told an analyst who questioned Intel's
higher spending.
Chief Financial Officer Stacy Smith said he expects gross
margins next year to remain at the high end of Intel's recent
historical range of 60 percent to 65 percent.
SMARTPHONE PUSH
With worldwide PC shipments barely growing, Intel has been
racing to establish a foothold in smartphone and tablet markets,
where processors based on ARM Holdings' power-efficient
chip designs are widely used.
Last month in India, Lava International launched the first
smartphone using Intel's new Medfield processor, and the device
has received respectable reviews from benchmark testers.
"We're getting awfully good reviews for our first phones,"
Otellini told investors at an annual Intel event. "We have
ambitions; you'll see more announcements over time and very cool
capabilities built into phones."
Before declaring that Intel is a serious player in the
mobile market, many investors are waiting to see how successful
the new handsets become with consumers. Growing expectations
that Intel will be able to compete have fueled gains in its
shares in recent months.
SKINNY LAPTOPS
Intel is heavily promoting a PC category it has dubbed
ultrabooks, similar to Apple Inc's Macbook Air and
offering some of the technological chic of the iPad and other
tablets.
Major manufacturers like Asus and Hewlett Packard
are launching ultrabooks, but some investors are concerned that
the expensive components used in them, such as solid-state
drives, make them too pricey for many consumers.
Intel Vice President Kirk Skaugen, in charge of the
ultrabook push, said the laptops are aimed at prices starting at
$700. He said consumers would be willing to spend more than
normal on PCs delivering premium features.
Demonstrations of future gadgets, including an ultrabook
with a touchscreen display, won polite applause. But analysts
said they heard little to reduce concerns that Intel may
sacrifice profit margins on sales of its processors to make
ultrabooks affordable and help drive sales.
"We're on track to meet our goal of 40 percent of consumer
notebooks this holiday season being ultrabooks," Otellini said.
Last month, Intel posted quarterly earnings that failed to
inspire gains in its recently high-flying stock and also said
costs associated with ramping up new production lines for its
new Ivy Bridge chips would hurt gross margins more than
expected.
Global PC shipments in the first quarter grew a tepid 1.9
percent from the year-ago period, according to research firm
Gartner.
Helped by emerging markets, the Ivy Bridge processor and
ultrabooks, Intel expects PC shipments this year to grow by a
"high-single digits" percentage.
Otellini said manufacturers are working on 20 tablets using
Intel processors and Microsoft's long-awaited Windows 8
platform, expected later this year.