March 6 Intel Corp formally
launched its newest high-end "Xeon" server chip on Tuesday,
seeking to capitalize on an explosion of Internet traffic
sparked by Web-based cloud computing, social networking and
expanding use of smartphones and tablets.
The company's "Xeon E5-2600" family of processors delivers
up to 80 percent better performance than previous platforms,
while consuming less energy, Intel said in a statement.
It is designed to support the servers and workstations that
handle what Intel estimates will be 33 percent annual growth of
data traffic through to 2015.
Intel has promoted its new platform to a host of server
manufacturers. It said several -- including Hewlett-Packard Co
, Dell Inc, IBM, Oracle Corp
and Cisco Systems Inc -- are expected to announce
Xeon-based server platforms on Tuesday.
While Intel lags Qualcomm and Samsung Electronics
in selling processors for smartphones and tablets,
Intel executives have pointed to their server business as key to
capitalizing on fast growth in the mobile market.
The popularity of smartphones and other mobile gadgets has
increased the need for massive computer centers that store data
and feed email, videos and other information to those devices.
UBS expects spending on data centers to surge 49 percent
this year, driven by the likes of Apple, Facebook and
Google.
Intel Chief Executive Paul Otellini said last year he
expects the new Xeon-powered platform to launch with twice the
number of design wins as its previous platform.