PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 13
Jan 10 Intel Corp and Motorola Mobility Inc have agreed to enter into a partnership in which the mobile phone maker would use Intel's Atom processors in its products.
The multi-year, multi-device collaboration covers Motorola Mobility's smartphones and tablets, the companies said.
Motorola expects to begin shipping Intel-based smartphones in the second half of the year.
In a separate statement, Intel said it has entered into a deal with Hong Kong-based Lenovo Group <0992.HK), to embed its Atom processors in Lenovo's K800 smartphone, which is expected to launch in China in the second quarter of 2012.
