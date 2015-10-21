Oct 21 Intel Corp said it may invest up
to $5.5 billion in the coming years to expand its manufacturing
capacity for non-volatile memory at its Dalian facility in
China.
Non-volatile memory, which has the capability to retain data
even if power is turned off, can be used for a wide range of
purposes ranging from detecting fraud patterns in financial
transactions to disease tracking.
The Dalian facility is also expected to start initial
production of the 3D NAND technology, which has been jointly
developed by Intel and Micron Technology Inc, in the
second half of 2016, the company said. (intel.ly/1GR8tbV)
Intel has been counting on its data center business to help
offset declining demand for chips used in personal computers,
its biggest revenue generator.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)