* Intel to start 3D NAND production in Dalian in 2H 2016
* Investment amid concerns about memory industry outlook
* SK Hynix shares end 5.7 pct lower on earnings worries
(Adds industry background, analyst comment)
Oct 21 Intel Corp said it may invest up
to $5.5 billion in manufacturing semiconductors in China,
stepping up efforts to improve ties with Beijing as it seeks new
revenue streams while demand for its core computer processing
chips falters.
The U.S. firm said it would convert a facility in Dalian,
its first plant in China, for memory chip production. It didn't
disclose a time period for the investment, but said it will
start making advanced memory chips that can store data without
using up power, called 3D NAND chips, in second-half 2016.
The move follows a flurry of deals in the global
semiconductor industry, highlighting growing importance of the
memory chips used to store data in increasingly popular mobile
devices. Researcher TrendForce predicts China will consume $6.67
billion worth of NAND chips this year, or 29 percent of global
NAND industry revenue.
Building a chip industry of its own has been deemed of
strategic importance by China in its drive to modernise its
economy. Intel's new investment follows a deal last year to buy
20 percent stake of two mobile chipmakers owned by state-backed
Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd.
For its part Tsinghua recently announced a plan to buy a 15
percent stake in U.S. data storage company Western Digital Corp
for $3.8 billion.
In separate deals, Western Digital is also in advanced talks
to acquire U.S. memory chipmaker SanDisk Corp, while
Tsinghua is also trying to acquire Micron, though this deal is
facing regulatory scrutiny.
Intel's latest move raises concerns that new memory supply
from the chipmaker could undercut margins for leading industry
players like South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and SK Hynix Inx, and Japan's Toshiba
Corp.
Analysts have said that healthy profits for the industry in
recent quarters come partly due to careful capacity management
among the dominant players.
Shares of SK Hynix fell 5.7 percent on Wednesday on concerns
about the firm's outlook. The South Korean firm is due to report
third-quarter earnings on Thursday.
"SK Hynix needs to boost competitiveness for its NAND
business but these issues are creating problems for the
company," said Hana Financial Investment analyst Rokho Kim.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee in SEOUL and Shivam Srivastava in
BENGALURU; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Kenneth Maxwell)