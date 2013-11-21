By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 21 Intel CEO Brian
Krzanich said on Thursday he would expand his company's small
contract manufacturing business, paving the way for more
chipmakers to tap into the world's most advanced process
technology.
With Intel far behind rivals in making chips for smartphones
and tablets, many on Wall Street have urged the company to
expand its contract manufacturing business, which currently
contributes little to its overall revenue, and to open its
factories to high-volume clients making mobile processors.
"We're going to go much further. If we can utilize our
silicon to provide the best computing, we'll do that," Krzanich
told analysts. "People who can use our leading edge and build
computing capabilities that are better than anyone else's, those
are good candidates for our foundry service."
Intel shares jumped more than 2.5 percent by the end of
trading on Thursday.
At his first annual investor day since taking over as chief
executive in May, Krzanich said the slumping personal computer
industry, Intel's core market, was showing signs of bottoming
out.
"Our view is that it's declining but it's beginning to show
signs of stabilization," he said.
Chief Financial Officer Stacy Smith said global PC shipments
are likely to decline slightly next year as consumers in
emerging markets favor tablets. Intel's revenues next year will
be flat, with lower PC sales offsetting more server sales, he
said.
Krzanich said that during his six-month tenure as CEO,
Intel improved its chip offerings for tablet makers. He pledged
to quadruple the number of tablets with Intel chips in 2014.
Tablets with Intel chips would range in price from less than
$100 to more than $400, he said, adding he recently gave every
Intel board member a $149 Android tablet made with an Intel chip
to demonstrate the progress the company was making in mobile.
Intel is the world's top chipmaker but it has been slow to
adapt its processors for smartphones and tablets, markets now
dominated by rivals like Qualcomm and Samsung
Electronics.
Intel shareholders and its board are betting that Krzanich,
a veteran from Intel's cutting-edge manufacturing operation who
replaced retiring CEO Paul Otellini, will be able to steer the
company back on track.
"When we began our search for the CEO a year ago ... I was
embarrassed that we had lost our way," Intel Chairman Andy
Bryant said at the event.
NEW CHIPS
Intel also unveiled two upcoming mobile chips from its Atom
line designed to easily interchange features to create different
versions of the component. A high-end version of the new chip,
code named Broxton, and is due out in mid-2015.
Krzanich pointed to SoFIA, a low-end version, as an example
of Intel's new pragmatism and willingness to change how it does
business. He said that in the interest of speed, SoFIA would
initially be manufactured outside of Intel, with the goal of
bringing it to market next year.
Intel will later move production of SoFIA chips to its own
cutting-edge 14 nanometer manufacturing lines, Krzanich said.
FRESH APPROACH
Manufacturing chips on behalf of other companies is a major
departure for Intel, which for decades had based its business on
using its factory prowess to offer its own PC chips that were
superior to rival products.
As PC sales shrink, Krzanich sees an opportunity to fill
idle production lines while earning new revenue. Thursday's
announcement shows he is much more willing than his predecessor,
Otellini, to open Intel's factories to a wide range of
companies, including potential competitors.
"Wow," Raymond James analyst Hans Mosesmann wrote in a note
to clients. "It's very refreshing to see Intel make this move
and could have important implications for the industry."
Intel could end up acting as manufacturing components on
behalf of rivals like graphics chipmaker Nvidia or even
dominant mobile chipmaker Qualcomm, Mosesmann wrote.
Those companies currently rely on Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co, or TSMC, the leading contract chip
manufacturer, known in the industry as a foundry.
"In foundry, we're extending our capabilities and we're open
for business." said Intel President Renee James, even with
competitors, she added.
Otellini agreed early this year for Intel to manufacture
programmable chips on behalf of Altera, a Silicon
Valley neighbor it does not compete with.
That deal, seen as allowing Intel to eventually take on
larger customers, spurred speculation that Intel could do a much
bigger deal to make iPhone or iPad chips for Apple,
which currently depends on Samsung to manufacture its chips.
Responding to consumer preferences, Intel plans to
drastically increase its investment in chips for the
fast-growing tablet market while trimming investments in the
company's core PC processor business, Smith said.
Shares of Intel closed up 2.7 percent at $25.23.