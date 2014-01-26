TEL AVIV Jan 26 U.S. chip manufacturer Intel
Corp expects to make a decision this year on the
location of a new multi-billion dollar semiconductor plant using
new 10 nanometre technology, executives at its Israeli unit said
on Sunday.
Israel is one of a number of countries competing to host the
new plant.
"Intel will take its decision as late as possible. Until it
needs to, it won't make a decision," Maxine Fassberg, general
manager of Intel Israel, told a news conference. "If we're
looking at the next technology it has to come this year, but we
don't know when."
Intel has already held talks with the Israeli government,
which must offer incentives to be competitive, said Fassberg,
manager of Intel's Fab 28 plant in the southern town of Kiryat
Gat.
"There is no certainty it will be in Israel. The jury is
still out; we are in the game," said Mooly Eden, president of
Intel Israel and general manager of perceptual computing.
Intel Israel's exports amounted to $3.8 billion in 2013,
down from $4.6 billion the year before. Eden said the 2012
number was inflated by inventory carried over from 2011 as the
plant upgraded to improved technology.
"Overall I believe we have a healthy growth," Eden said.
In its 40 years in Israel, Intel has invested $10.8 billion
in plants and development centres and received $1.5 billion in
grants. It employs nearly 10,000 people.
It received grants totalling 28 percent of its investment
when it built Fab 18, which started operating in Israel in 1999.
This amount fell to 15 percent for Fab 28 in 2008, and when it
upgraded Fab 28, the grant amounted to only 7 percent, she said.
"Together with the Israeli government we will do what needs
to be done to stay competitive," Fassberg said.