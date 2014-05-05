BRIEF-HP declares a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
SAN FRANCISCO May 5 Intel Corp has hired senior Staples executive Steven Fund to oversee its global marketing, a novel hire for the engineering-intensive company and one it hopes can change the way it positions products in a shrinking PC market.
"As our industry and our business is changing, we need to change the way we develop, build, and market our products, and Steve is going to be a key asset for us as we move forward," CEO Brian Krzanich said in a statement on Monday.
Fund, who was senior vice president of global marketing at Staples, also helped build brands at Procter and Gamble and at Pepsi-Cola, according to the statement. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom)
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia and East Timor said on Tuesday they aim to reach an agreement on a maritime border by the end of September, which would end a decade-old row between the two nations that has stalled a $40 billion offshore gas project.
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.