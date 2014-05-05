(Adds detail on hire, background on Intel marketing; byline)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO May 5 Intel Corp has
hired senior Staples executive Steven Fund to oversee
its global marketing, a novel pick that the chipmaker hopes will
improve its profile in an industry where laptops have become
blase compared to tablets and smartphones.
As chief marketing officer, Fund will report directly to
Chief Executive Brian Krzanich, in line with other changes
Krzanich has made to have more senior executives report directly
to him since taking over the top management post last year.
Intel's previous CMO, Deborah Conrad, reported to the
general manager of sales and marketing, Tom Kilroy, who is
currently on medical leave.
Fund is Krzanich's first senior hire but only his latest
shakeup at the chipmaker, which has been struggling with a
shrinking PC industry and a lack of progress selling its
products to makers of smartphones and tablets.
"As our industry and our business is changing, we need to
change the way we develop, build, and market our products, and
Steve is going to be a key asset for us as we move forward,"
Krzanich said in a statement on Monday.
Fund, who was senior vice president of global marketing at
Staples, also helped build brands at Procter & Gamble and at
Pepsi-Cola, according to the statement.
Launched in 1991, the chipmaker's "Intel Inside" campaign
turned commodity electronic components into premium products,
and its stickers eventually became ubiquitous on laptops.
But Intel's brand has lost a little of its shine in recent
years. In 2013, Intel was No. 9 on consulting firm Interbrand's
global ranking, down from No. 7 in 2011.
Conrad, a 27-year Intel veteran, left in March after
Krzanich said during an online Reddit discussion that the
company needed to get some of the "coolness" back in its
marketing.
Intel in recent years has led personal computer makers in
marketing sleek "ultrabook" laptops and two-in-one notebooks
that convert into tablets. But those new gadgets have made
little headway in stopping a decline in PC sales.
Within days of being promoted to CEO last May, Krzanich
reorganized Intel so that its main product groups would report
directly to him.
Kilroy is on leave fighting cancer and his duties are being
covered by Greg Pearson, general manager of World Wide Sales and
Operations.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh)