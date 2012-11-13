Nov 13 The head of global sales at Intel Corp's
McAfee Security division is leaving to take a job with
another firm, McAfee said on Tuesday.
The executive, Joe Sexton, is one of only a handful of top
managers who had remained with the world's No. 2 maker of
anti-virus software following its February 2011 sale to Intel
for $7.7 billion.
McAfee has previously lost its chief executive along with
other key executives in technology development, research and
sales.
The company named Asia Pacific sales chief Steve Redman to
replace Sexton, who could not be reached for a comment.
McAfee said in a statement that Sexton was taking a
"leadership role in a non-competing technology company."
The company also named Penny Baldwin executive vice
president and chief marketing officer. She was previously acting
CMO and senior vice president of global brand strategy and
marketing at Yahoo Inc.
She replaced David Milam, who left in mid-September to join
privately held software maker Five9 Inc, according to McAfee
spokesman Ian Bain.
The management changes come a month after a McAfee spokesman
disclosed that the company planned to lay off "a small
percentage" of its approximately 7,100 employees.
Bain declined to comment on Tuesday on the progress of those
layoffs.