REUTERS- Intel Corp will sell its stake in two wafer factories to flash memory joint-venture partner Micron Technology for $600 million and will buy the chips from the memory maker.

As part of the agreement, Micron will buy Intel's stake in IM Flash Singapore and IM Flash Technologies in Manassas, Virginia.

The JV's third manufacturing facility in Utah will continue to operate with minimal changes, the two companies said in a statement.

NAND flash are used widely in cellphones and tablet computers, but oversupply in the market has weakened margins for the chips.

In April last year, the companies started production at the new $3 billion facility in Singapore -- capable of making almost half of the JV's capacity of flash memory.

Intel and Micron had initially contributed about $1.2 billion each in cash, notes and assets when they formed the joint venture company, IM Flash Technologies, back in 2006.

Intel will be paid half the amount in cash while the rest will be deposited with Micron, to be refunded or adjusted against Intel's future purchases.

The transaction is expected to close during the first half of this year, subject to certain conditions, the companies said.

Micron shares jumped 7 percent to $9.16, and were trading at $9.10 in early trade on the Nasdaq. Intel shares were up 1 percent at $27.17.