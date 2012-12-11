By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 11 Intel launched a
data-center chip using low-power technology found in
smartphones, stepping up competition in the nascent microserver
market and winning a nod from Facebook.
The Atom chip rolled out on Tuesday uses much less
electricity than Intel's previous processors for servers and
comes as Intel's rivals also eye the low-power server niche.
Energy-sipping chips similar to those used in smartphones
and tablets lack the horsepower of traditional server processors
made by Intel. But data centers that combine many low-power
chips instead of just a few heavy-duty processors may provide
more computing power for less money, and use less electricity.
Microservers have yet to gain serious traction with
traditional corporate customers like banks and manufacturers,
and the potential size of the market remains unclear.
But Internet giants like Facebook, Amazon.Com and
Google have been experimenting with ways to use
low-power chips to make their data centers more efficient.
At an Intel event launching the Atom chips, a Facebook
infrastructure executive said the social network has found that
low-power chips excel at processing the 4.5 billion updates,
likes, posts and comments its 1 billion active users add to the
site every day.
"We do face unprecedented scale at Facebook, and that's one
of the reasons we're so highly motivated to figure out the most
efficient way to scale infrastructure efficiently and support
all the people using Facebook," said Frank Frankovsky,
Facebook's VP of hardware design and supply chain. He did not
say whether Facebook expects to buy Intel's new chips.
Frankovsky said "wimpy" low-power chips in some cases can do
the same work as Intel's "brawny" Xeon chips while consuming
half or a third as much power.
"How much useful work can you get done per watt per dollar?
That's the only metric that matters," Frankovsky said.
Intel dominates the PC and server markets, but was slow to
design chips for the mobile market, where chips using technology
from ARM Holdings have become ubiquitous.
In October, ARM unveiled new chip designs aimed at
microservers. ARM believes servers using low-power chips based
on its designs could account for a fifth of data centers by
2020.
Diane Bryant, in charge of Intel's data center business,
declined to say how large Intel believes the microserver market
could become. She said the Atom chips have been chosen for over
20 upcoming products focused on microservers, storage and
communications.