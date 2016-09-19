BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Intel Corp named Robert Swan chief financial officer, replacing Stacy Smith who will move to a new role leading sales, manufacturing and operations.
Swan, who joins the chipmaker from private equity firm General Atlantic, will report to Chief Executive Brian Krzanich, the company said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.