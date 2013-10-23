By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 Intel Corp senior
executive David Perlmutter, who developed technology that was
key to the success of laptop personal computers, is leaving
after 34 years at the chipmaker.
Perlmutter, who was passed over by Intel's board for the job
of chief executive officer earlier this year, will leave in
February to pursue other opportunities, the company said in a
filing on Wednesday.
As Executive Vice President and General Manager, Intel
Architecture Group, Perlmutter was sidelined in May after Brian
Krzanich was appointed chief executive and quickly reorganized
the chipmaker's main product groups.
The PC client group, mobile communications and data center
unit that previously reported to Perlmutter now answer directly
to Krzanich, who previously ran Intel's cutting-edge chip
plants.
Known affectionately within Intel and among friends as Dadi,
Perlmutter joined the company in 1980 after graduating from the
Technion, Israel Institute of Technology.
A decade ago, he headed development of technology used in
Intel's Centrino platform, which led to the widespread adoption
of Wifi technology that freed computer users from using cables
to connect to the Internet.
Before that, he led technology pushes that contributed to
Intel's Pentium processors.
"A lot of the way people use their PCs today is due in no
small part to the work Dadi did," said Intel spokesman Chuck
Mulloy.
During his career, Intel became a dominant chipmaker calling
the shots in the PC industry. But in recent years, it has
struggled to catch up with smaller rivals such as Qualcomm Inc
as smartphones and tablets gained popularity.
An Israeli based at the chipmaker's Santa Clara, California
headquarters, Perlmutter was also the company's most senior
Intel executive to be paid in Israeli shekels.