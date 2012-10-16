By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 Intel Corp posted
third-quarter revenue of $13.5 billion and net earnings of $3.0
billion, or 58 cents a share, as the personal computer industry
wrestles with a shaky global economy and a shift by consumers
toward tablets.
Analysts had expected $13.23 billion in revenue for the
third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The world's largest chipmaker forecast fourth-quarter
revenue of $13.6 billion, plus or minus $500 million. Analysts
expected $13.74 billion for the current quarter.