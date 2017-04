SAN FRANCISCO Jan 16 Intel Corp posted fourth-quarter net earnings of $2.6 billion, or 51 cents a share, compared with $2.5 billion, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter as the chipmaker grapples with a shrinking PC industry and finds support from demand for more servers.

Fourth-quarter revenue was $13.8 billion, compared with $12.5 billion in the year-ago quarter, it said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts had expected $13.72 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.