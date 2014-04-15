(Adds comments executives, background)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, April 15 Intel Corp's
first-quarter net profit exceeded Wall Street's estimates as the
chipmaker wrestles with slow demand for personal computers and
its chief executive officer said an ambitious goal to stake out
market share in tablets was on track.
With personal computer shipments falling for eight straight
quarters through March, some analysts believe the industry's
decline is close to hitting bottom, potentially
giving Intel breathing room as it struggles to develop better
processors for mobile and wearable devices.
Following its first-quarter report on Tuesday, Intel Chief
Financial Officer Stacy Smith said the chipmaker continues to
expects PC shipments to decline slightly in 2014.
"But there are pretty clear signs of stabilization," Smith
told Reuters. "You have an ageing install base of PCs and we're
bringing exciting products to the market place and that's
leading to the pockets of strength we're seeing in the PC
market."
In its report, Intel said revenue from its PC client group
in the first quarter was $7.9 billion, down 1 percent from the
year before.
The company also expects a full-year gross margin of 61
percent, plus or minus a few percentage points. That is 1
percentage point higher than Intel's previous forecast.
Intel shares rose 1.6 percent in extended trading after
closing up 0.80 percent at $26.77 on Nasdaq.
"The margin guidance is what's pushing the stock up. The PC
client group was roughly in line with seasonal," said Bernstein
analyst Stacy Rasgon.
Tuesday's results included a new financial reporting
structure to better reflect its focus on two small key areas:
mobile and the growing field of linking up electronic devices,
known as Internet of Things.
TABLET PUSH
Intel in recent years has been slow to adapt its chips for
smartphones and tablets and is rushing to catch up with mobile
leader Qualcomm.
Intel said its mobile and communications group had revenue
of $156 million in the first quarter, down 61 percent from the
year-ago quarter.
Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich told analysts on a
conference call that Intel shipped 5 million tablet chips in the
first quarter and is on track to reach a goal of shipping 40
million tablet chips in 2014.
Last year, Intel shipped 10 million tablet chips and to
reach its target for 2014, the company is offering to heavily
subsidize manufacturers' costs to include its components in
their future tablets.
Asked whether Intel expected that some of those mobile chips
might be used in low-end laptops instead of tablets, CFO Smith
said: "We mean 40 million tablets with Intel chips in them by
the end of this year, with the majority of those being
Android-based tablets."
After underestimating the impact of smartphones and
tablets, Intel is keen to make sure it is part of an emerging
trend toward wearable computing devices such as smart watches.
In March, it bought Basis Science, the maker of a wearable
health tracker, as part of that push.
But industry watchers believe smart clothing is not ready to
make a major splash with consumers any time soon. Analysts are
skeptical that chips for wearables will be able to make up for
much of the business that Intel has lost because of the
shrinking PC industry.
Intel's data center group, a big contributor to the
company's overall profits, had revenue of $3.1 billion in the
first quarter, up 11 percent year over year.
The chipmaker reported first-quarter net earnings of $1.947
billion, or 38 cents a share, compared with $2.045 billion, or
40 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Analysts on average
expected 37 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter revenue was $12.76 billion, compared with
$12.58 billion in the year-ago quarter, Intel said in a
statement on Tuesday. Analysts had expected $12.814 billion.
Intel forecast revenue of $13 billion, plus or minus $500
million, for the second quarter, which ends in June. Analysts
had expected $12.957 billion on average.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich. Editing by Andre Grenon and Lisa
Shumaker)