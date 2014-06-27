SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Intel Corp's
global sales and marketing chief, Thomas Kilroy, will cede his
position upon his return from extended medical leave on July 17,
taking on an advisory role instead.
The world's largest chipmaker said on Friday that Greg
Pearson, who as worldwide sales and operations head has led
Kilroy's division in the interim, will continue to do so until a
permanent replacement is recruited.
Kilroy will advise on the transition. Once Intel identifies
a replacement, he will work on broader corporate strategy with
company president Renee James, Intel said in a statement.
Kilroy, who is fighting cancer, is a respected 24-year Intel
veteran whose job entailed overseeing sales and marketing
efforts around the world. In May, the chipmaker hired former
senior Staples executive Steven Fund to oversee global
marketing, reporting directly to CEO Brian Krzanich.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)