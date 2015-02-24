Mike DeCesare, a senior executive with Intel Corp's security group, has left the company and taken a job running privately held cybersecurity firm ForeScout.

DeCesare, who was named co-president of Intel's McAfee security subsidiary in July 2011, told Reuters via email that he left Intel last month and has been hired as chief executive of Campbell, California-based network security firm ForeScout.

He was one of only a handful of executives from McAfee who still remained at Intel.

In February 2011, Intel bought McAfee for $7.2 billion. In September of last year, it hired Cisco Systems Inc executive Chris Young and named him head of its security group.

