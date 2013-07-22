By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 22
SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 Chipmaker Intel Corp
said it is planning to launch a low-power version of
its brawny server processors, potentially heading off
competitors hoping to expand into the data center with energy
efficient-chips based on smartphone technology.
Intel has already launched a line of its Atom mobile chips
that are tweaked to work as low-power server chips.
The announcement, which was made on Monday at an event with
industry analysts and media, means Intel will go a step further
by offering a low-power version of its powerful Xeon processor
with built-in features including connectivity and memory.
It also reflects the willingness of CEO Brian Krzanich, who
took over in May, to make major changes to how Intel approaches
its different markets.
By launching lower-power chips for servers, Intel is trying
to stay ahead of Advanced Micro Devices, Applied Micro
Circuits Corp and other smaller rivals hoping to
disrupt the top chipmaker's dominance of the data center with
upcoming components designed with low-power smartphone
technology licensed from ARM Holdings.
"Intel's announcements demonstrate they will try to defend
their turf against ARM-based servers and specialty processors,"
said Pat Moorhead, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "Up
until today, it was a bit of a guessing game for Intel that
today has at least 95-percent server market share."
Diane Bryant, in charge of Intel's data center business,
said the new component, based on the upcoming Broadwell version
of Intel's Xeon high-performance chips, will launch next year.
Energy-sipping chips similar to those used in smartphones
and tablets lack the horsepower of traditional server processors
made by Intel. But data centers that combine many low-power
chips instead of just a few heavy-duty processors may provide
more computing power for less money and use less electricity.
Microservers have yet to gain serious traction with
traditional corporate customers like banks and manufacturers,
and the potential size of the market remains unclear.
The new version of Broadwell is part of Intel's move to
integrate more features onto its chips, like memory and
graphics. "System on chips," as they are known, are already
widely used in smartphones and tablets, but less in the data
center. Intel is also beginning to make "system on chips" for
laptops.
Intel dominates the PC and server markets, but it was slow
to design chips for the mobile market, where chips using
technology from ARM Holdings have become ubiquitous.