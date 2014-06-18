By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, June 18 Intel Corp is
taking a new approach to the powerful server chips it sells to
Internet heavyweights like Facebook and Google.
The Santa Clara, California company is integrating its Xeon
processors with programmable chips that will give customers with
unique technical requirements more flexibility to optimize their
servers.
With a stagnant PC industry and little progress in
smartphones and tablets, selling high-end server chips is an
increasingly important source of profits for Intel.
Most servers are made with off-the-shelf Intel Xeon chips,
but last year Intel manufactured about 15 customized versions of
those processors to meet the particular needs of high-end
customers like eBay and Facebook.
It plans to manufacture over 30 customized chips this year,
Diane Bryant, who leads Intel's data center division, told
reporters at a briefing this week.
The technology Bryant announced at an event Wednesday goes a
step further, letting data center operators customize the chips
themselves, as often as they want.
Intel dominates the server market but it faces a new source
of competition as rivals prepare low-power processors based on
technology from ARM Holdings.
The new component integrates a standard Xeon processor and a
chip known as a field-programmable gate array, or FPGA.
Customers can configure the chips as needed to make servers
faster at handling proprietary tasks, like providing web-search
results or updating social networks.
"If they have an application that spends a lot of time on a
particular algorithm, they can take that algorithm, take the
soft (intellectual property), and load it into the FPGA and
accelerate that workload," Bryant said.
Intel already sells server products that combine Xeon chips
and programmable chips but on the new component they will be
much more closely integrated, resulting in up to double the
performance, Bryant said.
She declined to say when Intel would sell the new product,
how much they would cost or what company would supply the
programmable chip, a technology distinct from Intel's focus on
processors.
Programmable chips are typically used by manufacturers
making small quantities of products or prototypes that do not
warrant the expense of designing a new chip from the ground up.
On Wall Street they are used to run complex financial
simulations.
Microsoft has already been experimenting with using
programmable chips to help power its Bing web search engine.
Intel announced in March it was expanding its existing
contract manufacturing relationship with programmable chipmaker
Altera to develop future components that combine
different kinds of chips. Bryant said that arrangement was
unrelated to the upcoming Xeon offering.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Diane Craft)