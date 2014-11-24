Uber's vice president of global vehicle programs leaves company
Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday that its vice president of global vehicle programs, who played a role in the company's self-driving car program, has left the company.
Shares in microprocessor maker Intel Corp (INTC.O) could rise more than 30 percent to $48 over the next two years, Barron's reported in its Nov. 24 edition.
With shares recently at over $35, the stock is halfway to the five-year doubling Barron's said it predicted in June of 2013, but now is not the time, the weekly magazine advised.
Barron's said that in two years' time, the 30 percent rise would put shares trading at around 16 times future earnings estimates, the same price to 2014 earnings ratio that it now trades at.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
SWIFT, the global bank messaging system, on Monday advised clients to pay close attention to security when selecting firms to help them access the network following the release of data that suggested the U.S. government sought to spy on their clients.