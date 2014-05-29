By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 29 New Intel-based tablets
from major brands will start hitting store shelves in June, and
senior executives at the chipmaker hope the offerings will move
it closer to an aggressive sales goal.
Far behind rival Qualcomm in mobile devices, the
upcoming tablets are the result of Intel Corp's
strategy to sell chips this year at a loss in a bid to stake out
badly needed market share. Intel is betting that in the future,
its customers will keep using Intel chips without the discounts.
Toshiba this week announced six tablets and PCs
with detachable screens made with Intel chips, one of which runs
the Android operating system and the rest Windows. More
Intel-based tablets will start hitting U.S. store shelves in
June and July for back-to-school shoppers, Erik Reid, general
manager of Intel's Mobile Client Platforms unit, told Reuters in
a recent interview.
"It will be a new high-water mark, to be eclipsed by another
high-water mark at the holidays," said Reid, who is managing
Intel's tablet push.
With the PC industry shrinking, mobile devices and other new
markets have become a top priority for Intel. Most tablets are
made with chips from Samsung, Qualcomm and other
companies that use low-power technology from ARM Holdings
.
Earlier in May, CEO Brian Krzanich told Reuters that Intel
was well on its way to reaching his goal for the company to
increase its sales of tablet chips this year to 40 million
units.
After shipping 5 million tablet chips in the first quarter,
Intel is on track to meet a target of 7.5 million such chips for
the June quarter, Krzanich said.
"We're on schedule to hit that number and we'll see if we
can do better than that," he said.
Global tablet shipments from all manufacturers in 2014 will
grow 12 percent to 245 million, less than a previous forecast of
261 million devices, because people are keeping their devices
longer, market research firm IDC said on Thursday. Intel sold
around 10 million tablet chips last year.
Manufacturers have launched a handful of Windows tablets
running on Intel's newest Bay Trail chips, but those chips have
been slow to appear in devices running the popular Android
platform.
On Tuesday, Intel announced a deal with Chinese chipmaker
Rockchip to make components for entry-level Android devices
aimed at local consumers in China.
Partly reflecting the financial incentives Intel is offering
manufacturers to use its tablet chips, the company's mobile and
communications group had an operating loss of $929 million in
the April quarter on revenue of only $156 million.
As well as big PC brands increasingly making tablets, Intel
expects small manufacturers making devices for China's domestic
market to play a major part in reaching its 40 million chip goal
this year, Reid said.
"We're confident, but this is by no means saying it's in the
bank."
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)