UPDATE 10-Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
DANA POINT, Calif. Feb 12 Intel Corp plans to launch an online television service this year that will stream live TV as well as provide content on demand, confirming reports that the world's top chipmaker is getting into the media market.
Intel is currently negotiating deals with content providers,
Erik Huggers, vice president and general manager of Intel Media, told the AllThingsDigital "Dive into Media" conference on Tuesday.
"We have been working for (the past) year to set up Intel media, a new group focused on developing an Internet platform," Huggers said.
Intel has struggled to get a virtual television service off the ground, due to unwillingness on the part of major media content providers to let Intel unbundle and license specific networks and shows at a discount to what cable and satellite partners pay, according to sources.
It has kept its strategy to launch a TV service, based around a set-top box, under wraps for months.
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
MANILA, June 2 At least 34 bodies were found at a casino resort in the Philippine capital after an attack by a gunman overnight and most of them had died of suffocation, the ANC news channel reported, quoting sources at the Bureau of Fire Protection.