By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 Engineers at Intel Corp
are applying lessons from aircraft design to create
sturdier laptops in a bid to reduce the prices of the new
ultra-thin computers the top chipmaker is promoting heavily.
Intel is counting on the super-thin laptops, a category it
has dubbed ultrabooks, to add some pizzazz to a PC market
languishing due to the growing popularity of Apple Inc's
iPad.
Combining the best of laptops and tablets, the ultrabooks
will have large, touch screens, "instant on" responsiveness and
razor-thin dimensions - all expensive features that have left
some on Wall Street wondering if they might be too expensive for
average consumers.
Engineers at Intel's Dupont, Washington R&D center,
including former Boeing Co employees, have come up with a
design method to make plastic laptop cases as strong as more
expensive metal ones. That may cut the cost of future ultrabooks
by between $25 and $75, said Ben Broili, head of the team.
Their work is an example of the steps Intel is taking to
find ways to make future ultrabooks more affordable - without
cutting the prices of its processors.
At a meeting with analysts last month, Intel Chief Executive
Paul Otellini said ultrabooks would be available for as little
as $699, but many are expected to be priced nearer to $1,000.
Borrowing from the aerospace industry, the engineers have
found that hard drives, motherboards and other components that
make up the guts of a PC can be laid out in ways that make the
laptops structure much stronger.
"We didn't develop a new material. We are able to use an
existing plastic with an existing manufacturing technology," he
told Reuters in a telephone interview. "It just requires some
more upfront thought initially about how you lay your system out
and how you can bring these things together and tie them in."
Different components in the laptop can be leveraged to
support its chassis, or even dissipate heat from the processor,
he said.
"There is no one size fits all," Broili added. "We're trying
to enable the entire industry. You can make trades, move stuff
around; and if you don't want your hard drive here, then move
it. You have a menu you can pick from and see what you win or
lose from a cost and quality standpoint."
LESS FLEX
Laptops with metal cases tend to be sturdier than laptops
with plastic cases, but they cost more.
To get an idea of the structural quality of any laptop,
Broili recommends lifting it up by a front corner while it is
open and watching how much it flexes.
Intel has already held a seminar in Taiwan to demonstrate
its new design technique to PC design engineers and it is
promoting it with specific manufacturers.
At the Computex technology show in Taipei, Taiwan, next
week, PC manufactures are set to unveil dozens of ultrabooks
using Intel's newest Ivy Bridge processors.
They will also demonstrate future models with touch screens,
based on Microsoft Corps's Windows 8 platform, which is
expected out later this year.
Broili said Intel engineers are working on other ways to
improve ultrabooks, including tweaks to motherboards, touch
screens and Wifi.
Separately, Intel launched a $300 million fund last year to
invest in small companies focused on technologies complementing
ultrabooks, such as improved battery life.
A few ultrabook models launched this year have been reviewed
as nice but pricey, leaving some analysts skeptical the category
will attract mainstream shoppers.
Otellini has said Intel is on track to reach its goal that
ultrabooks account for 40 percent of all consumer notebooks
sold by the end of the year.