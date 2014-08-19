SAN FRANCISCO Aug 19 Patent buyer Intellectual
Ventures said on Tuesday it will reduce its global workforce by
19 percent, as the company increasingly turns to litigation in
order to generate licensing revenue.
Intellectual Ventures has raised about $6 billion and
acquired 70,000 patents and other intellectual property assets,
which it licenses to companies in exchange for royalties.
"We are making operational changes that are consistent with
this reduction and will enable us to maintain and expand our
leadership in the market for invention," the company said.
Some tech companies like Microsoft are also investors in the
company and receive a share of the royalties. Long-time
investors Apple and Intel declined to
participate in IV's latest fundraising vehicle earlier this
year.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)