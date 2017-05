NEW YORK, April 22 A U.S. judge has invalidated two patents owned by Intellectual Ventures just weeks before a trial against Japanese security software provider Trend Micro Inc was set to begin.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark in Delaware said on Wednesday that the two patents, which were at the center of the upcoming trial, were too abstract to deserve legal protection.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Christian Plumb)