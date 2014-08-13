Aug 13 Casting him as a "repeat infringer," a
group of street graffiti artists sued former Monty Python star
Terry Gilliam and others, saying he ripped off their psychedelic
wall mural in Buenos Aires for a new film he directed.
The artists accuse Gilliam and the film's production and
release partners, including Voltage Pictures and Amplify, of
"blatant misappropriation" of their mural in the movie, "The
Zero Theorem."
The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in federal court in Chicago,
comes as the film is set for release in U.S. theaters next
month.
The plaintiffs said that Gilliam has demonstrated a
"repeated disregard" for copyright law.
The director and his production crew were sued in connection
with a torture chair depicted in the 1995 film "12 Monkeys" that
was "obviously based" on a drawing by artist Lebbeus Woods,
according to the complaint. Woods eventually settled the case.
"Mr. Gilliam," the complaint added, "did not learn his
lesson."
A spokeswoman for Voltage declined to comment on the case.
Gilliam could not immediately be reached for comment.
The movie stars Academy Award winner Christopher Waltz, who
plays Qohen, a reclusive computer genius trying to find the
meaning of existence.
Qohen lives in a burned-out church, whose exterior, along
with that of an adjacent sex shop, is covered in graffiti that
the artists said is a knockoff of their work.
In the complaint, the artists show a side-by-side comparison
of the real and the film versions of the mural parts: a turbaned
man, a human-like rat and a face unspooling into a tangle of
colorful ribbons.
As in the Woods case, the complaint said, "here Mr. Gilliam
and his cohorts 'cannot seriously contend' that they did not
draw their inspiration" from the artwork because the mural in
the movie copies the real one in "striking detail."
The artists, Franco Fasoli and Nicolas Romero of Argentina,
and San Francisco-based Canadian Derek Mehaffey, collaborated on
the mural in 2010 and eventually registered a copyright on it in
Argentina in 2013. They called it "Castillo," which is Spanish
for "castle." It has become "internationally recognized" in the
art world, they said.
Woods was granted an injunction to stop the distribution of
"12 Monkeys." The Castillo artists are also seeking an
injunction as well as damages, including profits from the film,
which has already been released in other countries.
The case is Franco Fasoli (a/k/a "Jaz"), Nicolas Santiago
Romero Escalada (a/k/a "Ever") and Derek Shamus Mehaffey (a/k/a
"other") v. Voltage Pictures, LLC, The Zanuck Co d/b/a Zanuck
Independent, Mediapro Pictures, Well Go USA Inc, Amplify
Releasing, David Warren, Terence Vance Gilliam, and John Does
1-10, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois,
No. 14-cv-06206.
(Reporting By Andrew Chung; Editing by Ted Botha and Jonathan
Oatis)