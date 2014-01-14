LONDON Jan 14 Intelligent Energy, a British
hydrogen fuel cell developer and manufacturer, said it had
signed an $82 million contract, its biggest so far, to provide
its technology for mobile phone masts in India.
Chief Executive Henri Winand said the technology, originally
developed with Suzuki Motor Corp to power motor
scooters, was cheaper and more reliable than diesel generators,
which have provided back-up power for the towers.
The agreement with India's Ascend Telecom Infrastructure
covers 4,000 towers serving some 10 million mobile phone users,
said Intelligent Energy, a privately owned company named by
Deloitte as one of the fastest growing UK technology companies
in 2013.
"We have been generating power quietly for two years (in
India), but now we are taking contracts where we are competitive
and more cost-effective than the distributed diesel generation
baseline," he said in an telephone interview.
"It's the first contract we have taken of this nature and
this size and scope."
The hydrogen fuel cell systems provide back-up power when
electricity from the grid fails, which can happen for up to 12
hours of each 24, Winand said.
The contract lasts more than five years and has the
potential to grow to about $200 million as Ascend's mast
coverage grows, he said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jane Baird)