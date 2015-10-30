(Adds details, analyst comment, coffee market value)
By Lisa Baertlein
Oct 30 Peet's Coffee & Tea will
expand its reach in the hot "third wave" coffee sector with the
purchase of a majority stake in Intelligentsia Coffee, the two
chains said on Friday.
The deal is the second this month for Peet's, a pioneer in
the craft U.S. coffee industry. It comes as upscale, independent
coffee shops are popping up all over the United States - even as
corporate rivals like Starbucks Corp and Dunkin' Donuts
keep adding shops.
Peet's acquisition of Portland's Stumptown Coffee Roasters
from private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners will close soon
and the Intelligentsia transaction is slated to be finished by
year-end, Peet's Chief Executive Dave Burwick told Reuters.
Terms were not disclosed.
There has been a flurry of deals involving tiny chains that
cater to sophisticated young taste makers who have basically
grown up on Starbucks but now seek exotic and rare coffee drinks
coaxed from traditional espresso machines or siphon and vacuum
brewers by expert baristas.
Experts call this artisinal trend, coffee's third wave.
"Their customers are willing to pay more and to wait longer
because they feel like its a higher-quality, more unique
experience," said Bob Goldin, an executive vice president at
food consultancy Technomic.
Chicago-based Intelligentsia, like Stumptown, will continue
to operate independently. Intelligentsia cofounders Doug Zell
and Emily Mange as well as coowner Geoff Watts will retain a
significant stake and remain actively involved in operations.
The 18- to 34-year-olds who are driving demand for
ever-higher quality coffee, as well as craft beer and other
artisan products, are seeking a variety of experiences, Burwick
said.
"That's the coffee connoisseur of the future. To be
relevant, we have to provide those types of experiences,"
Burwick said.
The tie-up gives Chicago-based Intelligentsia added muscle,
particularly when it comes to selling its packaged coffee in
grocery and specialty food stores, Zell said.
Intelligentsia, Stumptown and Peet's combined operate
roughly 300 cafes. Those cafes will continue to use traditional
espresso machines and make every drink by hand, the executives
said. Starbucks, which now has more than 23,000 cafes around the
world, years ago switched from traditional espresso machines to
automated units to reduce worker injuries and speed up service.
Emeryville, California-based Peet's is majority owned by JAB
Holdings Co, a holding company controlled by Germany's
billionaire Reimann family. JAB also owns Caribou Coffee.
Other major third-wave players include San Francisco-based
Philz Coffee and Oakland, California-based Blue Bottle Coffee,
which recently raised $70 million in a funding round led by
Fidelity. Blue Bottle already has scooped up Los Angeles'
Handsome Coffee Roasters and Tonx, a coffee subscription
service.
Elsewhere, Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya has taken a stake
in La Colombe Coffee Roasters.
Starbucks took direct aim at its third-wave rivals late last
year, spending an estimated $20 million to open a showcase
reserve coffee roastery and tasting room in its hometown of
Seattle.
The world's biggest coffee chain plans to open a similar
facility in Asia next year and promises to add 100 reserve-only
coffee shops in the coming years.
(Additional reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by Matthew Lewis
and Diane Craft)