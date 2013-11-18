BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc : * / Par to make immediate commercial launch of 15 and 30 mg generic Focalin
XR(R) * FDA granted final approval of dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride
extended-release capsules for 15 and 30 mg strengths * Co's dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsules 5, 10, 20 and
40 mg strengths were also tentatively FDA approved * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: