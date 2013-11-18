Nov 18 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc : * / Par to make immediate commercial launch of 15 and 30 mg generic Focalin

XR(R) * FDA granted final approval of dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride

extended-release capsules for 15 and 30 mg strengths * Co's dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsules 5, 10, 20 and

40 mg strengths were also tentatively FDA approved