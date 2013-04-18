(Corrects name to Intelsat S.A. from Intelsat Global Holdings
SA)
By Olivia Oran
April 18 Intelsat S.A. shares remained
flat in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday after
the satellite operator priced fewer shares than expected, and at
a level that was below the proposed range.
Shares traded hands at $18.05 after the company, backed by
European private equity firm BC Partners and Menlo Park,
California-based Silver Lake Partners, raised $347.4 million in
its initial public offering.
Intelsat shares priced at $18, below their expected range of
$21 to $25. The company priced 19.3 million shares, less than
the 21.7 million shares it had offered.
Intelsat's satellite network delivers information for
television and telephone companies, Internet providers and
governments around the world. The company, which transmitted
television images of Neil Armstrong's landing on the moon in
1969, is the world's biggest operator of satellite services.
The IPO's lead underwriters include Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
JP Morgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis
and Phil Berlowitz)