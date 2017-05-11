NEW YORK May 11 Intelsat SA on Thursday
extended for a second time a deadline for its bondholders to
decide whether to accept a haircut on their holdings, a
concession necessary for the debt-laden satellite operator's
merger with its peer OneWeb Ltd.
The deadline for a bond swap that would cut creditors' debt
was extended until Monday, May 15, Luxembourg-based Intelsat
said. For OneWeb to acquire Intelsat, Intelsat's bondholders
must accept about $3.6 billion less than face value on their
debt holdings, a condition they have so far been unwilling to
accept.
To entice OneWeb to negotiate on a higher bid for their bond
holdings, a group of Intelsat debt investors late on Wednesday
were planning on putting together a counter-proposal to the
current offer, Reuters reported. OneWeb is backed
by Japanese telecommunications company SoftBank Group Corp.
Intelsat faces a May 29 deadline to get its bondholders to
trim some of the value of its $15 billion in debt, under the
terms of its original agreement with OneWeb in February.
The company, a satellite pioneer that broadcasted Neil
Armstrong's moon walk, had agreed to extend the offer to the
creditors once before. The offer was previously due to expire
April 20.
To consummate a deal with OneWeb, Intelsat needs holders of
at least 85 percent of the total face value of each series of
its bonds to participate in the exchanges.
