Sept 19 Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A. on Wednesday sold $640 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: INTELSAT JACKSON AMT $640 MLN COUPON 6.625 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa2 YIELD 6.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/03/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 495 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS