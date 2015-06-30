June 30 Interactive Data Corp, one of the
world's largest financial data providers, has hired banks for a
potential sale or an initial public offering that could value it
at more than $5 billion, including debt, people familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
IDC's owners, private equity firms Silver Lake Group LLC and
Warburg Pincus LLC, have asked Credit Suisse Group AG
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc to run an auction for the
company, the people said.
Silver Lake and Warburg Pincus are also working with banks
that include Morgan Stanley and Barclays Plc on
an IPO that would take place if the auction attracted offers
that did not meet expectations, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is
not public. IDC did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. Representatives of the banks and the private equity
firms either declined to comment or did not respond to a request
for comment.
IDC, a competitor of Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters Corp
, provides financial data to clients who subscribe to
its fixed-income evaluation services, real-time market data,
trading infrastructure and analytics.
IDC's customers include 48 of the top 50 U.S. banks, 49 of
the top 50 global asset managers and all of the top 50 U.S.
mutual funds, according to its annual report.
Bedford, Massachusetts-based IDC was taken private in 2010
by Silver Lake and Warburg Pincus for $3.4 billion.
IDC had adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization in 2014 of $362.4 million, up from
$351.6 million a year earlier.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)