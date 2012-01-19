* Q4 EPS $0.30 vs est $0.24
* Q4 rev $307.9 mln vs est $290.4 mln
* Says 2011 cleared DARTs increased 19 percent from 2010
Jan 19 Derivative trader Interactive
Brokers Group Inc's fourth-quarter results beat market
expectations, helped by higher revenue from its market-making
segment.
Net income available to common shareholders was $13.8
million, or 30 cents a share, compared with a loss of $28.1
million, or 66 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
The company's revenue for the quarter jumped 65 percent to
307.9 million from last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 24
cents per share, on revenue of $290.4 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from its market-making segment grew four-fold to
$166.1 million.
Market makers fulfil buy and sell orders from brokers, and
create a marketplace for buying and selling of shares to match
supply and demand by using its own inventory or seeking
offsetting orders.
Revenue from its electronic brokerage segment -- the biggest
contributor to total revenue -- rose 14 percent to $166.4
million.
During the quarter, Interactive's cleared daily average
revenue trades (DARTs) -- a key measure of trading activity for
retail brokerage firms -- rose 22 percent to 412,000.
The company, however, suffered hugely from its investment in
shares of now bankrupt MF Global, with losses from the stock
purchase amounting to $39 million for the year. Of this, $29
million was recognized in the fourth quarter.
Interactive said in November and December, it experienced
its largest-ever net withdrawal of customer funds to the tune of
$300 million following the collapse of MF Global.
Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company closed at
$15.27 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.