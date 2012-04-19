* Q1 shr $0.30 vs est $0.33

April 19 Derivative trader Interactive Brokers Group Inc posted a lower first-quarter profit that missed market expectations, hurt by a fall in revenue at its market-making segment.

Net income available to common shareholders fell to $11.1 million, or 30 cents per share, from $16.3 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Total revenue fell 16 percent to $323.1 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 33 cents per share, on revenue of $338.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from the company's market-making segment fell nearly 30 percent to $142.4 million.

Market makers fulfill buy and sell orders from brokers, and create a marketplace for buying and selling of shares to match supply and demand by using their inventory or seeking offsetting orders.

Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company were down 2 percent in extended trade. They closed at $16.63 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.