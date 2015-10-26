Oct 26 Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Monday it would buy financial data firm Interactive Data Corp from investment firms Silver Lake and Warburg Pincus LLC in a deal valued at about $5.2 billion.

The deal, which includes $3.65 billion in cash and $1.55 billion in ICE stock, will help build on ICE's market data business by adding technology platforms and increasing new data and valuation services, ICE said. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)