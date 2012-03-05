LONDON, March 5 British regulators and
global banks are considering an overhaul of how interbank
lending rates are calculated and regulated, following claims
that the benchmark Libor lending rate may have been manipulated,
the Financial Times reported on Monday.
The British Bankers' Association, or BBA, which sponsors the
London interbank offered rate, along with many of the banks that
help set it, met with officials on Monday to start a
review process, the newspaper said.
A worldwide investigation of the manipulation of the
benchmark rate that underpins $10 trillion in loans to consumers
and companies and a further $350 trillion in derivatives is
ongoing.
"As part of the normal reviewing processes of Libor, a
number of contributing banks met today to consider future
regulatory and market developments, such as the incoming
liquidity rules, relevant to the parameters that Libor measure,"
the BBA said in a statement, according to a report on the
Financial Times website.
The BBA and the banks met with officials from the Treasury,
the Bank of England and the Financial Services Authority (FSA).
The BBA said "a technical discussion with interested groups
including users of the rate will commence shortly" and said it
would keep government officials and the market informed,
according to the report.
The review could include everything from a revamp of how
Libor rates are set to new regulatory oversight and compliance
requirements for participating banks, the FT cited people
familiar with what was discussed in the meeting as saying.
Industry participants discussed market concerns about the
rate-setting process and made suggestions on how to improve it.
Representatives from the Treasury, the FSA and the Bank of
England did not make clear which approaches they favoured,
according to the report.
Regulators have been investigating banks that helped set
Libor and Tokyo's Tibor, since late 2010. Authorities want to
determine whether banks colluded in setting overnight rates
during the financial crisis and whether traders and their
clients used the information for trades.
No traders have been charged in connection with manipulating
Libor, but several global banks have said they have been
approached by authorities investigating how Libor is set.
More than a dozen traders at U.S. and European banks and
interdealer brokers have been suspended or fired in recent
months because of the Libor probe, the FT said.